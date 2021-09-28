Four games in with a 2-2 record, taking stock of the rest of Clemson’s 2021 schedule

N.C. State’s Derrek Pitts Jr. (24) defends Clemson’s Joseph Ngata (10) in the second quarter on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Pitts was penalized for pass interference on the play. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Before the 2021 season began, no one could’ve predicted Clemson would be 2-2 and on the edge of falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The 25th-ranked Tigers have struggled offensively and yet to find rhythm and consistency, dropping early games to Georgia and North Carolina State. Coaches and players have reiterated there’s still plenty of season left. At the same time, the current state of the team has changed the perception of what the next eight games might bring.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Tigers’ schedule:

Oct. 2: Clemson vs Boston College

Clemson escaped Boston College a year ago, which also served as D.J. Uiagalelei’s first-ever start at quarterback. This season, the Eagles are undefeated with QB Dennis Grosel following where the injured Phil Jurkovec left off. As will be true for the rest of the year, it’ll be about how the Tigers can counter opposing defenses. The Eagles currently have the second-most interceptions in the ACC with six, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The Tigers are a 16-point favorite here.

Oct. 15: Clemson at Syracuse

After winning only one game in 2020, Syracuse is having its best start of 3-1 since starting 4-0 in 2018. Dino Babers has been able to turn the program around, but with the way Clemson’s defense has played, this should still be a win.

Oct. 23: Clemson at Pitt

Through the first four games of the season, Pitt is averaging 52.5 points to opponents’ 23 and is No. 1 in the ACC for offensive efficiency (197.1) and averaging 548 yards of total offense. If Clemson can get past Boston College and Syracuse, the Panthers can make or break the Tigers’ season in terms of achieving a seventh consecutive ACC championship.

Oct. 30: Clemson vs Florida State

As bad as Clemson has had it, Florida State has been even worse. The winless Seminoles are 0-4, their worst start since 1974. They haven’t been able to find “the guy” at quarterback, mixing up starters between McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis. If the Tigers can clean up their mistakes, this is the closest thing to a guaranteed ACC win left on the schedule.

Nov. 6: Clemson at Louisville

Clemson has only played Louisville six times in the history of the two programs and the Tigers have won each contest. The game could come down to defense on both sides, with Clemson’s unit tasked with trying to stop Malik Cunningham, who is currently seventh among ACC passers with 998 yards on the year.

Nov. 13: Clemson vs UConn

UConn didn’t have a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has only won nine games since 2016. Taking a break from conference action, the Tigers will be at home and can use this game as preparation for their ACC finale against Wake Forest.

Nov. 20: Clemson vs Wake Forest

At the rate Wake Forest is going, the Demon Deacons could be undefeated or have just one or two losses when they travel to Clemson in Week 12 on Nov. 20. Defensively, the group has held opponents to 119 yards of offense per outing while its offense has averaged 188.3 yards.

Nov. 27: Clemson at South Carolina

The Palmetto Bowl is back on after a COVID-19-induced hiatus in 2020. Despite winning its first two games, South Carolina is adjusting to a new coach in Shane Beamer. The Tigers are looking to find consistency but should be in sync enough, at that point, to end the regular season on a high note.