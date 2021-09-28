First look: Top story lines, betting odds for the NC State vs. Louisiana Tech football game

N.C. State finds itself back in the top 25 after knocking off Clemson last weekend.

The Wolfpack cracks the list at No. 23 and takes on Louisiana Tech this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium. N.C. State is riding high after the upset win over the Tigers. The Wolfpack out-gained Clemson 386-214 and the test now is can they carry that same energy into the contest versus the Bulldogs.

How does N.C. State make sure they don’t overlook Louisiana Tech and let the Bulldogs ruin the wave they are on right now?

NC State vs Louisiana Tech game, TV info

Who: No. 23 N.C. State (3-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium

TV: ACC Network Extra

Vegas odds: NC State versus Louisiana Tech point spread

N.C. State is an early 19-point favorite this weekend.

How does the Wolfpack keep the momentum going?

N.C. State fans feel like they’ve all seen this movie before: Beat a ranked team, fall to an unranked team the next week. That will be the tricky part for Dave Doeren and company this week against the Bulldogs. The good news is that the Wolfpack, under Doeren, have beaten the teams they are supposed to beat. That’s never been the issue, but it’s yet to be seen how this squad handles success.

Can the Bulldogs ruin the season for NC State?

Louisiana Tech can really ruin the spirit of N.C. State fans this weekend. The two teams have only played once, in 2013, Doeren’s first game as the Wolfpack coach. The odds are heavily favored for N.C. State, but the Bulldogs have shown they can play with the big boys. They took Mississippi State, the one loss on N.C. State’s record, to the wire, actually leading by double figures most of the game.

3 N.C. State players to watch

Cory Durden, DL: Durden filled in for injured starter C.J. Clark and had his breakout game. The Florida State transfer in his first start, finished with six tackles and 1.5 sacks. He provided the type of pressure from the defensive line that the Wolfpack missed through the first three games. The 6-4, 310 pound Durden should thrive from having more snaps moving forward.

Devin Carter, WR: Carter has been criticized for having some crucial drops this season, there was even one many felt he should have grabbed early in the Clemson game. However, the 6-4 wideout made up for it, finishing with five catches for 54 yards and two scores. If he can consistently be a deep threat for Devin Leary, that means more weapons for the N.C. State offense.

Drake Thomas, LB: With the loss of Payton Wilson for the season, a lot will fall on the shoulders of Drake Thomas. Not a problem. Playing in the second straight game without his linebacker partner in crime, Thomas finished with three tackles and his second interception this season.

3 Louisiana Tech players to watch

Aaron Allen, QB: Last week during a 24-17 win over North Texas, Allen completed 14 of 18 passes for 137 yards. Allen was called into duty because starting quarterback Austin Kendall missed the contest for medical reasons. It was the fifth career start for Allen, a sophomore from Missouri City, Texas.

Smoke Harris, WR: Harris had seven catches (most by a La. Tech receiver this season) for 53 yards last week. The 5’6 Harris also had a career-long 67-yard punt return. Harris leads the team in receptions (21) and is second in receiving yards (205).

Marcus Williams, Jr., RB: Williams will be returning to his home state on Saturday. The Rocky Mount native, and Appalachian State transfer, rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns versus North Texas. In his first season with Louisiana Tech, Williams has rushed for 258 yards and two scores.