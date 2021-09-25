Another NC State defensive starter will miss the game against Clemson with an injury

N.C. State came into the ACC opener down two starters on defense.

Now the Wolfpack will be missing three.

Already without linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan for the season due to injuries, starting nose guard C.J. Clark emerged from the Murphy Center onto the field Saturday with a brace on his knee and crutches under his arm.

Clark had eight tackles and three quarterback hurries in the first three games.

He’ll more than likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Florida State transfer Corey Durden. Durden (6-4, 310) has been in for 72 snaps in three games. Davin Vann and Josh Harris will add depth to the rotation this week.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 3:01 PM.