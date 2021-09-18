ACC
Want to watch the N.C. State-Furman college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it
N.C. State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium after a 24-10 loss at Mississippi State. The Wolfpack (1-1) will look to rebound after falling to convert inside the red zone in Starkville. Waiting for N.C. State will be the undefeated Furman Paladins (2-0).
Furman is coming off a 26-0 win over Tennessee Tech.
Saturday’s game with Furman begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by the RSN, which is available on Spectrum cable (channel 50) and DirecTV satellite service (646).
If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.
RSN is available on the following streaming services: AT&T TV Now “MAX”, Sling Blue, fubo TV, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) on Twitter. He will be at Carter-Finley Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.
Game day details: When is the N.C. State game kickoff?
Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Furman Paladins
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium
Date: Saturday, Sept. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: RSN
Betting line: N.C. State is a 28.0 point favorite.
Series history: The teams have met 17 times and Furman has an 8-5-4 advantage.
This story was originally published September 18, 2021 7:15 AM.
