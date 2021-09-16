ACC
NC State’s 2021-22 basketball schedule is out. Here are the games you won’t want to miss
Year five of the Kevin Keatts era begins on Nov. 9 against Bucknell as the Wolfpack starts its quest to the postseason.
In his first four seasons Keatts has compiled a 79-47 record with three trips to the postseason, but just one NCAA Tournament appearance. N.C. State went 14-11 last season and were eliminated in the second round of the NIT.
The Wolfpack, who went 9-8 in the ACC last season, start league play on December 4, hosting Louisville at PNC Arena. N.C. State plays two ACC games before the end of 2021.
The Wolfpack went 4-4 at home in ACC play last season and 5-4 on the road against the rest of the league. N.C. State went 2-2 in neutral site games in 2020-21. They play four neutral site games during the 2021-22 regular season.
N.C. State will play an exhibition on Nov. 1 and seven non-conference games before facing their first ACC opponent. The New York Life ACC Tournament will take place March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Pack returns three starters from last season, and welcome in a top 25 freshman class.
N.C. State’s can’t-miss basketball game
Senior night falls on Feb. 26 and the opponent - rival UNC. Emotions will be high as the Pack honors Thomas Allen and Jericole Hellems. With the Tar Heels on the visiting bench, that will only add juice to PNC Arena that day.
Toughest stretch for N.C. State
The entire month of January is just brutal for the Pack. They begin 2022 hosting Florida State and end the month with a trip to Chapel Hill for the first matchup with rival UNC. In between they play Virginia Tech (twice), Virginia, Clemson, Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame. Five of those games are on the road.
Easiest stretch for N.C. State
In the month of November, N.C. State plays five of its first seven games (including an exhibition) inside PNC Arena. Even when they leave town, the Pack will play at a neutral site (Uncasville, CT) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.
N.C. State basketball’s non-conference test
On Dec. 12, the Wolfpack will take on Purdue in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers are expected to be a preseason Top-10 team by many outlets. Most of the impact players from an NCAA tournament team a year ago, are back for the 2021-22 season.
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Nov. 1
Elizabeth City State University (Exh.)
Nov. 9
Bucknell
Nov. 13
Colgate
Nov. 16
Central Connecticut State %
8 p.m.
FloSports
Nov. 17
Oklahoma State %
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Nov. 21
Texas Southern
Nov. 27
Louisiana Tech
Dec. 1
Nebraska #
Dec. 4
Louisville*
ESPN2
Dec. 9
Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 12
Purdue &
Dec. 17
Richmond ^
Dec. 22
Wright State
Dec. 29
Miami*
5 p.m.
ESPNU
Jan. 1
Florida State*
4 p.m.
ACCN
Jan. 4
Virginia Tech*
7 p.m.
ACCN
Jan. 8
Clemson*
12 p.m.
RSN
Jan. 12
Louisville*
9 p.m.
ACCN
Jan. 15
Duke*
ESPN2/U
Jan. 19
Virginia Tech*
7 p.m.
ACCN
Jan. 22
Virginia*
6 p.m.
ACCN
Jan. 26
Notre Dame*
9 p.m.
RSN
Jan. 29
UNC*
8 p.m.
ACCN
Feb. 2
Syracuse*
9 p.m.
ESPN2/U
Feb. 5
Notre Dame*
3 p.m.
ACCN
Feb. 9
Wake Forest*
7 p.m.
ACCN
Feb. 12
Pitt*
3 p.m.
ACCN
Feb. 15
Georgia Tech*
8 p.m.
ACCN
Feb. 23
Boston College*
7 p.m.
RSN
Feb. 26
UNC*
ESPN2/U
March 2
Wake Forest*
9 p.m.
RSN
March 5
Florida State*
ESPN2/U
% Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Uncasville, CT.
# ACC/Big Ten Challenge
*ACC game
& Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn NY
^ Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte
