First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs Georgia Tech football game

No. 6 Clemson picked up some momentum and confidence over the weekend thanks to a big 49-3 win over South Carolina State.

The Tigers (1-1) must now refocus and get ready for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Georgia Tech. They’ll do so without having to travel, staying home for a second straight week with an active 29-game winning streak at Memorial Stadium heading into the Week 3 contest.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech game, TV info

Who: Clemson (1-1) vs. Georgia Tech (1-1)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ABC

Vegas odds: Clemson vs Georgia Tech point spread

Circa Sports has Clemson a 29-point favorite over Georgia Tech in the ACC opener when the betting lines were released on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson putting it all together

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After two games, Clemson’s defense has allowed six points via two field goals. Last week, Ruke Orhorhoro and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. each provided the group with five tackles.

The offense cleaned up some of its mistakes from the week prior and showed off its depth at the skill positions, recording 504 total yards. The Tigers are hoping to be clicking on all sides of the football in search of their seventh consecutive ACC championship. That starts with Georgia Tech, Clemson’s conference-opening opponent.

Georgia Tech wants to end the drought

Georgia Tech is currently on an 11-game losing streak to Clemson, with its last win coming in 2009 via a 30-27 victory in its home stadium.

In their two games so far, the Yellow Jackets have averaged 33 points and scored 21 points on two turnovers. Like Clemson, Georgia Tech opened the season with a loss but rebounded this past weekend by beating Kennesaw State 45-17. The Yellow Jackets will look to that game for momentum going into hostile territory.

3 Ga Tech Yellow Yackets to watch

Jordan Yates, QB: Starting quarterback Jeff Simms was held out of the Game 2 contest with an arm injury. If he’s unable to go against Clemson, Georgia Tech should feel confident in Jordan Yates as an option. The redshirt freshman completed 17 of 23 passes with four touchdowns for 254 yards.

Charlie Thomas, LB: The Georgia native started 10 games last year and has made an impact already this season. Thomas, who has experience at about every defensive position, supplied Georgia Tech with two interceptions and five tackles in the win over Kennesaw State.

Ayinde Eley, LB: A graduate transfer from Maryland, Eley is already the Yellow Jackets’ leading tackler with 21 in the first two games. His experience has been a welcome addition to Georgia Tech’s defensive unit.

3 Clemson Tigers to watch

Beaux Collins, WR: Clemson has depth at many positions, but the wide receiver spot might be the deepest. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has mentioned getting Collins more playing time. Depending on how the game goes, the Southern California native could get in quicker than the week prior. He totaled three catches for 36 yards.

Kobe Pace, TB: Clemson completed one of its offensive goals by gaining yardage on the ground. Against S.C. State, Will Shipley had a big game, leading the rushing effort with 80 yards. Kobe Pace wasn’t too far behind with 68 yards on seven carries and a score. The ACC opener could be Pace’s opportunity to have a breakout game.

Mario Goodrich, CB: After two games of the year, the Kansas City native is Clemson’s second-leading tackler with 14. Goodrich’s added veteran experience among the defensive backs helps to bolster the group’s rotation of players, especially getting into conference play.