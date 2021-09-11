Want to watch the UNC-Georgia State college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

The University of North Carolina lost in stunning fashion in Week 1 of the college football season, dropping the Tar Heels from the AP Top 10.

After that road loss to Virginia Tech, the Heels return to the friendly confines of Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill to face Georgia State in their home opener.

But, for Heels fans, finding a way to watch the game Saturday — short of being in the stadium — is not going to be so easy.

Tonight’s UNC football game will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network partners, which for North Carolina is Bally Sports South, formerly known as Fox Sports South.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

In UNC’s regional market viewers can stream the game on Fox’s streaming service. Outside of the market, ESPN3 offers the option to stream the game, the link for which is here.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) on Twitter. He will be at Kenan Memorial Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.

Game day details: When is the UNC game kickoff?

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Georgia State Panthers

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: foxsportsgo.com; ESPN3

Betting line: UNC is a 26-point favorite.

Series history: This is the first meeting in series history.

Related stories