NC State-Mississippi State football live updates: Pack on the road facing the Bulldogs

NC State travels to SEC country to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. News & Observer staff writer Jonas Pope IV is in Starkville to capture the action. Check back here for updates as the game progresses.

N.C. State hasn’t won a road game versus an SEC opponent since 1991 when they defeated South Carolina in Columbia. Does the streak end today. Today is the second ever trip to Starkville for the Wolfpack, who won 6-0 here way back in 1931. N.C. State has dropped eight of its last nine games versus SEC teams.