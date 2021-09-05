Clemson receiver sidelined multiple weeks after hand injury, Dabo says

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, speaks to wide receiver E.J. Williams, right, during the team’s warm up prior to action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are battling in the DukeÕs Mayo Classic. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sophomore Clemson receiver EJ Williams needs surgery on one of his thumbs and will miss a few weeks of action, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday evening.

Williams had one catch in Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia.

“It happened in the game just somewhere, somehow, he got his thumb caught on somebody or hit whatever and just kind of bent it back (in an) awkward spot, so they’ve got to fix it,” Swinney explained. “But, it’s a pretty simple surgery and it’s probably a 4-6 week type of thing, you know, short-term four weeks, long-term six weeks is kind of how they explained it but he’ll be fine.”

Williams, who went to high school with teammate Justyn Ross in Phenix City, Alabama, had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

The wide receiver position is one of the deeper spots on the team, so Williams’ hiatus will give freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins a chance to see in-game action. Neither one played on Saturday and Swinney said he wishes he would’ve been able to get Beaux Collins in, even with the Tigers’ limited plays, 60 total.

“We just didn’t have a lot of plays, but he was the one I wish we could’ve got in there,” Swinney said of Beaux Collins. “He’s ready to play. Definitely, this will give him more opportunity, and same thing with Dacari. Those guys, they’re going to have a lot of opportunities as we go throughout the season and excited for that.”

Swinney also provided an update on defensive tackle Tyler Davis, saying the plan is for him to play this coming week. Davis was listed as unavailable for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia for an unspecified reason.

Clemson hosts S.C. State at 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Other notes from Swinney’s weekly teleconference with reporters:

▪ Swinney said the only thing the Tigers can’t do now is go undefeated. In a “playoff predictor” stat posted Sunday by ESPN, Clemson’s chance to reach the College Football Playoff dropped from 78% to 45% after the loss. “No team has reached the CFP after losing its season-opener since the Playoff began in 2014,” ESPN said.

▪ Swinney credited Georgia’s defense but also said Clemson made some self-inflicted mistakes such as penalties and drops.

▪ D.J. Uiagalelei was 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards, with no touchdowns and a costly pick-six performance. “No greater teacher than in the fire experience like that,” Swinney said.

▪ Clemson had two total yards rushing. “I don’t know that many people are going to be efficient running the football against Georgia, but we were nowhere near effective at all,” Swinney said.