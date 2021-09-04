ACC

Live updates from Charlotte: Georgia takes on Clemson in 2021 football opener

Charlotte

It’s gameday for Clemson and Georgia at Bank of America Stadium. The game is on ABC and kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Below are score and news updates

Clemson pregame report

Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis won’t play. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who was working for the starting center position, is also out.

On Thursday, Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector, brother of linebacker Baylon Spector, announced he would be out indefinitely while dealing with lingering breathing issues associated with contracting COVID-19 in the spring.

Georgia Bulldogs pregame info

A few players and a line of coaches decked out in red pullover jackets are pacing the sidelines. The Bulldogs are in their classic white road uniforms and silver britches while Clemson sports an all orange look.

When, where is the Clemson, Georgia game?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (0-0) vs. No. 5 Georgia (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (full capacity is 74,867)

Watch/TV: ABC

Watch/Stream: ESPN app

