UNC-Virginia Tech football live updates: Sam Howell and Tar Heels in early hole

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina kicks off its season at Virginia Tech. News & Observer staff writer C.L. Brown and columnist Luke DeCock are in Blacksburg to capture the action. Check back here for updates as the game progresses.

It’s been quite a while since the No. 10 Tar Heels began a season with such promise and potential and at 6 p.m. they’ll finally get a chance to prove if it’s worth the hype. Carolina hasn’t won a season opener on the road since 1993 in a win at USC. They hope to change that tonight against a Virginia Tech team that is 1-11 at home against ranked teams since 2010.

UNC fumble recovery

UNC coach Mack Brown emphasized takeaways in the offseason, and the Tar Heels came up with a big one. Free safety Trey Morrison stripped Keshawn King with the Hokies threatening to score. Strong safety JaQurious Conley made the recovery for the Heels to end the threat at their own 10-yard-line.

Hokies 7, UNC 0. First Qtr

Virginia Tech went 75 yards in eight plays and scored on a Braxton Burmeister 4-yard run. The key play on the drive was a 33-yard catch and run by Raheem Blackshear.

Captains chosen

UNC’s captains for the game are quarterback Sam Howell, guard Josh Ezeudu, defensive end Tomon Fox and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.