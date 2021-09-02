ACC Photos: NC State opens 2021 football season against South Florida By Ethan Hyman September 02, 2021 09:35 PM ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren acknowledges the crowd during the Walk of Champions before the Wolfpacks game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Raleigh, N.C. Check out photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s home football opening game against the University of South Florida, Thursday night, Sept. 2, 2021 at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium. N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) warms up before N.C. States game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks for receivers downfield during the first half of N.C. States game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) tries to hurdles over South Florida safety Matthew Hill (1) during the first half of N.C. Stateís game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) celebrates with Christopher Toudle (29) and Devin Carter (88) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of N.C. Stateís game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to pass during the first half of N.C. Stateís game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com $2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) tackles South Florida running back Darrian Felix (2) during the first half of N.C. Stateís game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State running back Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight (7) runs past the defense during the first half of N.C. State’s game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) outruns South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren motions to the officials during the first half of N.C. States game against USF at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
