Clemson missing key contributor for tonight’s game against Georgia

Clemson junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been ruled out of the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia.

Davis was listed as one of the starting defensive tackles, which would move up either Tre Williams or Darnell Jefferies for the starting role. Last season, Davis had seven starts in seven games played with 17 tackles, five for loss, and two quarterback sacks.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who was working for the starting center position, is also out.

On Thursday, Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector, brother of linebacker Baylon Spector, announced he would be out indefinitely while dealing with lingering breathing issues associated with contracting COVID-19 in the spring.

Clemson vs Georgia game, TV info

Who: Clemson Tigers (0-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (0-0)

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

When: 7:30 pm Saturday

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 3

Series history: Georgia leads 42–18–4