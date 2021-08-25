Duke joins UNC, NC State with alcohol sales at football games. Here are details

A Duke fan holds up a #1 foam finger as the clock runs out on UNC. Duke defeated UNC 42-35 at Wallace Wade Stadium In Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke is joining its Triangle ACC brethren by allowing sales of alcoholic beverages in general seating areas at its home football games this season.

On Wednesday, the school announced a host of changes to game day policies for Wallace Wade Stadium, including sales of beer, hard cider and seltzer for fans ages 21 and older during Blue Devils home games.

N.C. State and North Carolina began allowing public sales at their home games during the 2019 football season after state laws were changed to legally allow for it.

Duke prohibited spectators at any of its athletics venues during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Blue Devils play their first home football game of this season Sept. 10 against N.C. A&T, the stadium will not only have spectators again but those who attend can purchase alcoholic drinks.

Previously, Duke served alcoholic beverages only in premium seating areas at Blue Devil Tower. Details regarding pricing, sales locations and drink options will be announced at a later date, the school said in a news release.

Here are some of the other changes spectators will experience at Duke home games this season:

Bag policy adjusted

After receiving complaints from spectators about restrictions on the size and type of bags allowed in the stadium in recent seasons, Duke has altered its policy to allow ticket-holders carrying their belongings in clear bags or small purses and wallets that aren’t clear plastic.

Information released Wednesday said that in addition to the clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags, clutches or wallets smaller than eight inches by five inches by one inch will also be allowed in the stadium regardless if they are transparent or not.

The larger bags and purses must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by six inches. Duke will also allow one-gallon clear plastic storage bags to be brought into the stadium.

For spectators carrying medical or childcare supplies into the stadium in permitted bags, a designated medical/family lane will be available for use at each gate screening area.

As was previously the case, spectators can carry items in Duke stores’ merchandise bags, which require day-of receipt of purchase for entry.

Season ticket holders will receive two complimentary, Duke-branded clear bags to use this season with clear bags also available for purchase for $4 at several campus locations, including the Duke Team Store outside Wallace Wade Stadium.

Cashless concessions

Aiming to speed the process of buying food and drinks, concession stands inside Wallace Wade Stadium will not longer accept cash payments. Instead, payment options include credit cards, Apple pay and Duke Flex.

New food choices

Duke is using a new vendor, Trident Provisions, for its concessions and that means new food items on the menu.

The fare now includes:

▪ Summer grilled chicken wrap with kettle chips

▪ Seasonal garden salad with home-made dressing

▪ Grilled impossible burger on a potato roll with kettle chips

▪ Roasted vegetable and hummus wrap with kettle chips

▪ Seasonal fruit salad with yogurt dipping sauce.

Duke and Trident are also offering local food choices such as Gonza Tacos, Bojangles, Hog Heaven BBQ, Lindy’s Italian Ice and Hampton Farms Peanuts.