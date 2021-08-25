ACC

ACC, Pac-12, Big Ten alliance is just ‘another day in 2021,’ Dabo Swinney says

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney listens to a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

Less than 24 hours after the ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten announced the formation of an alliance, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney made an appearance on Packer and Durham on the ACC Network.

Swinney smiled and called the alliance “another day in 2021.”

“I have no idea,” he said when asked his thoughts about it. ‘It seems like a great thing. It sounds like, I guess it’s 41 teams. That’s a lot of people collaborating together for hopefully the good of college football. That, to me, is the big positive anytime you get a group of people like that that are communicating and collaborating together on critical factors that impact this game, impact the collegiate experience and so forth. So, other than that, it’s just kind of another day in 2021.”

