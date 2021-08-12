ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia win over Clemson, calls out Tigers defense

Paul Finebaum says he “isn’t sold” on Clemson, citing the Tigers’ defense as the biggest reason why.

While making an appearance on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin” show on Wednesday, the ESPN commentator explained why he feels the Tigers are too high right now in the national conversation. The squad was ranked second in the USA Today preseason poll, which came out on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like the way Clemson finished last year,” said Finebaum. “I thought their defense was very vulnerable. … To me, the defense has trailed off ever so slightly the last two years, and I think that’s their issue.”

He also predicted the Tigers will lose to Georgia.

“Then they have really nowhere to go because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule.”

The remarks caught the attention of sixth-year senior running back Darien Rencher, who expressed his thoughts on Finebaum’s opinion.

“He’s employed by @SECNetwork — he gets paid to say that every year,” Rencher wrote. “Carry on.”

During the spring, offensive coordinator Brent Venables acknowledged the defensive drop-off, saying he felt the secondary was too soft. Injuries also played a part in the season as well. The silver lining, though, was experience gained by players who had to step up. It’s made for a deep defensive group, including the secondary.

“We’re more physical,” junior safety Lannden Zanders said. “We’ve got some weight on us now. I feel like that’s going to help our defense a lot.”

During fall practice on Thursday, Zanders said he played through a torn shoulder throughout the 2020 season but is ready to go this year. Injury aside, the biggest area of growth was more cerebral than athletic.

“As far as mentally, we’ve definitely gotten better,” he explained. “We definitely learned just from each other. We definitely got better on one-on-ones, and I feel like we’re just building our confidence.”

There’s also been much talk about the defensive line and the depth it returns. The Tigers have five players vying for one of the two defensive end spots, all of whom have starting experience, four cornerbacks competing for the starting gigs and three safeties hoping to run out first this year.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is sold on his team’s defensive line. The Tigers’ coach said the group has been growing up over the past couple of years, which could explain the trailing off Finebaum mentioned. Armed with depth and experience, the Tigers are hoping to make strides and get back on an upward trajectory.

“It’s a very veteran group, so that defensive line is special,” Swinney said.

Only time will tell who’s right.

Clemson and Georgia are set to kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

