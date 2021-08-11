Swinney praises freshman QB ... and other notes following Clemson’s fifth practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had high praises for freshman quarterback Will Taylor and called sophomore wide receiver Ajou Ajou one of the most improved players on the team. FOR THE STATE

Clemson completed its fifth practice on Wednesday and is starting to see its team get back into football form. Position battles are still underway, while other players have used the time to separate themselves from the pack.

Here’s what we know after almost a week’s worth of fall camp:

High praise for Will Taylor

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has been impressed with what he’s seen from Dutch Fork High School graduate and current freshman quarterback Will Taylor.

“I called him Doug Flutie the other day,” Swinney said. “I would imagine that’s what Doug Flutie looked like. He don’t know who Doug Flutie is, but I would imagine that’s what Doug Flutie looked like. Just electric, makes all these throws, all these crazy arm angles. You’re like, ‘How in the world could he even see that guy?’ He sees them all.”

The Tigers’ mentor assured that Taylor, who he called special, will see time under center at some point as well as returning punts before switching to wide receiver next year. Even then, it’s likely that Taylor will be somewhat of a Swiss army knife for Clemson’s offense.

Starting live reps

The Tigers will switch from afternoon to morning practices Thursday and move from the turf at the practice facility to Jervey Meadows, a grassy lot in front of McWhorter Stadium where Clemson’s softball team plays.

“It’s the time where they’re getting little fatigues, so you want to make it a little tougher,” Swinney said. “We do it for a lot of reasons. ... It’s just kind of a rite of passage for us at camp around here. It’s terrible. We all know that, and it’s a quick turnaround, so we’re right back on the field at 9:30 in the morning.”

While not the most ideal conditions, the Tigers begin live work in full pads during the morning practice, working on short yardage and goal-line scenarios before doing a walkthrough Thursday evening at Memorial Stadium. They’ll practice two-minute drills on Friday before competing in the first scrimmage of the year on Saturday.

WR-DB matchups

The phrase “iron sharpens iron” is the best way to describe the matchup between Clemson’s wide receivers and defensive backs. Swinney mentioned junior cornerback Andrew Booth as one who makes the battle competitive on the defensive side, noting his steadily improving progress in camp. Junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata didn’t start camp as well but has responded and been stronger in the last couple of days, Swinney said.

“The guys that have been out there have been really competing,” he added. “It’s fun to watch the one-on-ones. It’s a lot of fun because they all, we’ve got some good experience at that (wide receiver) position.”

Phommachanh update

Swinney didn’t have an exact percentage to report on redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh’s health, but did say the quarterback is “really good.”

“He’s doing everything except for the ‘O’ versus ‘D’ stuff,” Swinney said of Phommachanh. “He’s doing all the one-on-ones, pass skel. He’s doing a lot of stuff. I’ve been pretty pleased with what he’s been able to do.”

Phommachanh’s recovery from the Achilles tear suffered during the spring has been a pleasant surprise. The injury timetable can be anywhere from a few months to a year for full recovery, but with the strides the quarterback is making, it’s within the realm of possibility for him to see time on the field before the season is over.

Most improved

Wide receiver Ajou Ajou and tight end Jaelyn Lay were named the Tigers’ most improved offensive players. At one point, Ajou had gained weight during the offseason and got up to 240 pounds, so Swinney gave him the option of being either NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens or tight end Shannon Sharpe. Choosing the former, Ajou committed to losing weight and is now listed at 215.

Swinney is also looking forward to seeing what Lay can do once the Tigers go full contact.

The Tigers’ mentor called defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro the most improved player on defense.

“If I had to pick a guy that I think’s got a chance to have a great season, I would say Ruke,” Swinney said. “I think he’s ready. ... Ruke has made big strides for us up front.”