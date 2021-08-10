After NFL departures, Duke’s Ben Albert is determined to keep the defensive line strong

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) pushes off of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Ben Frye (93) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In one aspect, Ben Albert’s magnum opus as Duke’s defensive line coach occurred last May when two of his players were selected in the NFL Draft.

Edge rushers Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje, picked in the fourth and sixth rounds by the Chargers and Cardinals, were the first Blue Devils defensive linemen selected since the 2000 draft.

And before Chris Combs went in the sixth round to Pittsburgh that year, the last Duke defensive linemen drafted was way back in 1978.

So Albert, hired away from Boston College in 2016 to bulk up Duke’s defensive front, certainly accomplished that.

And now, his job is to keep his group playing well as young players ascend to the top of the depth chart this season.

On Monday, Albert cited guys like Ben Frye and DeWayne Carter, Gary Smith and R.J. Oben as reasons he’s confident of producing a worthy encore.

“We have some guys who have been around here for quite some time,” Albert said. “And the fact of the matter is, it is their time now. We’ve tried to establish a culture, and a tradition of who we are in defining who we are, and not allowing anybody outside of our room, or outside of our team, to tell us who we are. So we try to take the pen every day and write our own story. And I’m really excited.”

Rumph (eight) and Dimukeje (7.5) combined for 15.5 sacks last season as Duke produced 31 sacks to tie for seventh in the ACC. It’s the fourth time in Albert’s five seasons the Blue Devils recorded 29 or more sacks. Prior to Albert’s arrival, Duke had only done that once (2014, 30 sacks) in the previous seven seasons.

In addition to losing its two leaders in sacks from 2020, Duke also saw defensive end Drew Jordan (3.5 sacks) transfer to Michigan State for his super senior season. Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (two sacks) made a similar move to Penn State to play the fifth season of eligibility allowed by COVID-19 protocols.

As proud as Albert is of their development and production, he’s similarly as excited about what the players he’s coaching this month can do.

“First of all, I just want to say it is an honor and privilege to be able to coach the young men that I have,” Albert said. “It’s a great group of guys.”

Frye is the most experienced player in terms of games played. A graduate student who has played in 25 games, the 6-2, 255-pound Frye moves out to defensive end after playing mostly as a tackle previously. He was originally recruited as an end and is adjusting back to that spot well.

“I think he’s in the best condition since he’s been here,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said. “Healthy, looks great. And he kind of leads the pack.”

The players with less experience and loads of potential fill out the rest of the depth chart.

The 6-3, 300-pound Carter leads the way. A redshirt sophomore, he played in all 11 games last season and played well late in the season as Duke struggled to the finish of a disappointing 2-9 campaign.

“It took him some time to adjust earlier in the season,” Albert said. “But by the end of the year, I thought he was playing well. And he has continued that trend. And I think he’s gonna have a heck of a season this year.”

Smith and Oben, also sophomores, are also ready for more playing time.

Albert called the 6-2, 320-pound Smith “a special player” at defensive tackle while adding that Oben, at 6-4 and 255 pounds, is “probably our best edge rusher.” Also in the mix are sophomore defensive tackles from Wake County, Christian Rorie from Enloe High and Aeneas Peebles from Knightdale High, along with sophomore defensive end Caleb Oppan.

Albert also mentioned another sophomore, 6-4, 250-pound defensive end Michael Reese, as someone who has impressed in practice thus far.

“He’s, potentially, the next really good edge player for us here,” Albert said.

Right now, Duke is heavy on potential and low on actual production up front on defense. That has to change when the games begin on Sept. 3 at Charlotte.

Having boosted Duke’s play in that position over the last five years, Albert accepts the challenge of keeping it there.

“This is on me,” Albert said. “I mean, those guys have all the potential in the world. So it’s my responsibility as their coach to put them in positions to make plays. And, you know, I’m confident in my ability and their ability to get the job done when it’s all said and done.”