Legendary Clemson QB to join Tigers’ offensive coaching staff

Tajh Boyd had plenty of success during his time with Clemson as a player.

Eight years after hanging his cleats up, he’ll now be part of the program in another capacity. According to multiple reports, Boyd has joined the Tigers’ coaching staff. The former quarterback told WACH FOX the role will be “between (an) analyst (and a) player development role” in an interview Monday morning.

No official announcement has been made by the school yet, but Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney will address the media on Tuesday then again Thursday during the ACC Kickoff media event.

Boyd will also be reunited with former teammate C.J. Spiller, who was promoted to be the running backs coach in February. While Boyd was a redshirt during Spiller’s senior season in 2009, both had standout collegiate careers.

Boyd (2010-13) served as the catalyst for a string of successful Clemson quarterbacks. By the time he left the program in 2013, he recorded 11,904 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns, an ACC record, with 39 interceptions and 40 starts out of 47 total games played.

The three-time All ACC selection, who currently works in Greenville, also owns several Clemson records, which include total offensive yards (13,069), total touchdowns (133), passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions (901), consecutive starts by a quarterback (40), consecutive 300-yard passing games (3) and consecutive 200-yard passing games (11). He also led the Tigers on a special run in 2012 as the team recorded its first 10-win regular season since the national title-winning 1981 campaign while earning its first ACC championship in 20 years.

He was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft then signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year later.