Clemson legacy awaits offer from Tigers. He’s also hearing from the Gamecocks

Josh Sapp

The name Sapp is held in high regard around the Clemson, campus and Greenville tight end Josh Sapp (6-4, 230) hopes to continue that legacy — should he receive an offer from the Tigers.

The son of former Tigers standout Patrick Sapp hasn’t landed an offer from Clemson just yet but says his skill set caught the eye of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott during a recent camp appearance.

“He likes that I’m able to block and run routes at the speed I run at,” Sapp said. “It was good working with him. He says he liked how I was picking up stuff quickly that he was teaching me throughout the camp.”

It may also prove helpful that the elder Sapp remains close with Elliott.

“Him and my dad are kinda close, so we’ve been talking a lot,” the rising senior says. “Right now, I believe they are waiting on the tight end that’s number one in our class (Oscar Delp). They said they are waiting on him to either commit there or Georgia. They said there would be a spot open for me” assuming Delp chooses another school.

Meantime, Sapp is hearing from the Gamecocks as well. Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield are keeping an eye on the Red Raider.

“They made me come back and do a private workout like the end of June,” according to Sapp. “We’re still talking, they are kinda recruiting me. They’re saying they want to see how I play come the season, the first couple of games.”

He adds that the Gamecocks are drawn to his abilities, despite his height being a challenge.

“They say they like how I move, how I’m able to catch the ball and block,” Sapp notes. “They wish I was slightly taller, but they said I make up for it with what I do on the field.”

Sapp, who hopes to make a decision in early to mid-fall, has 10 offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elon, Florida A&M, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, and Tulane. In June he took an official visit to Coastal Carolina, unofficial visits to Appalachian State and Georgia State, and made camp stops at USC, Clemson and Florida State.

In six games last season for Greenville, Sapp had 11 catches for 230 yards. He joked that his lack of touchdowns this past season weren’t necessarily his fault. “They kept getting called back,” adding, “that’s what we’re working on this year, definitely.”

Sapp is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the 29th rated player in South Carolina.