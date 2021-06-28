NC State plans to upgrade Doak baseball stadium. ‘The players deserve something great.’

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said Monday that he plans to have Doak Field upgraded by February 2022. ehyman@newsobserver.com

When N.C. State baseball fans gather at Doak Field for the new season next February, Boo Corrigan intends on them entering an upgraded facility to watch the Wolfpack.

“The players deserve something great,” Corrigan told The News & Observer in an interview on Monday. “What can we provide? What can we do? We want to try to do something really soon. I love the location. I love that it is on campus.”

In light of the team’s run to the College World Series, and stunning departure due to eight players testing positive for COVID-19, Corrigan said momentum is strong to give the team an improved home field.

“There’s a want-to to do something,” he said.

Discussions about upgrading Doak Field began in April, Corrigan said.

He didn’t offer many details about what is planned and he said the entire project could last “a couple of years.”

But he intends to have something substantial done by 2022.

“The goal is to have something different when people come in next season,” Corrigan said.





Opened in 1966, Doak Field’s capacity is 2,500 and can accommodate up to 3,000 with standing room only. It underwent a major renovation in 2004 that leveled the playing field while adding new grandstands, concessions and bathroom facilities plus a new press box and a new drainage system.