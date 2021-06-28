One son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit no longer with Clemson football program

Jake Herbstreit

Walk-on safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer a member of Clemson’s football team and has been removed from the Tigers’ 2021 roster.

Herbstreit’s absence, first reported by Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, came after a 2020 season where the redshirt freshman played on the scout team. The year before, he played in four games while redshirting. In that time, he played wide receiver against Charlotte and helped out on special teams against Boston College, Wofford and Wake Forest.

Still a student at Clemson, he has taken an interest in creative media, per a Clemson spokesperson, and might pursue opportunities there at the school, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Tye Herbstreit, Jake’s twin brother, is also a walk-on and remains with the team. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver has recorded 12 snaps in five games, which included his season debut against Miami last year. He has no official stats.

The two are the sons of college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. In his time, the patriarch, now 51, was a four-year letterwinner at Ohio State University and joined ESPN in 1996. He is currently still dealing with side effects associated with COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus in late December, according to a social media post he made in early June.

Been 5 months since I tested positive for Covid. Still can’t taste or smell. Anyone else experience this?? Did it ever come back?? Haven’t tasted a meal since late December. After 5 months...is this my new normal or will taste and smell come back??? — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 1, 2021