ACC
Here are the matchups and schedule for college basketball’s ACC-Big 10 Challenge
The ACC-Big 10 Challenge matchups are set to begin November 29, the ACC announced Monday.
Each game will be televised on ESPN’s networks. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Big10/ACC Challenge schedule
Monday, November 29
Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois
Tuesday, November 30
Clemson at Rutgers
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Minnesota at Pitt
Indiana at Syracuse
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Wednesday, December 1
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Michigan State
Miami at Penn State
Michigan at North Carolina
Nebraska at NC State
The ACC holds a 12-7-3 record in the annual event and a 138-113 record in Challenge games.
Comments