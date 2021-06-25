NC State’s CWS game against Vanderbilt delayed due to health and safety protocols

The start of N.C. State’s College World Series game with Vanderbilt Friday is being delayed due due to health and safety protocols, the NCAA announced, as the Wolfpack are dealing with COVID-19.

In a statement to ESPN, announced on the pregame broadcast on ESPN2, N.C State athletics said “an undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation.”

Vanderbilt posted its starting lineup around 1:15 p.m. but N.C. State has yet to post its lineup.

N.C. State needs to beat Vanderbilt either today or in a possible Saturday game to reach the best-of-three College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.

NCAA COVID-19 protocols for College World Series participating teams called for a negative antigen test within one day of arrival or negative PCR test within two days of arrival for all Tier 1 personnel, which is players, coaches and staff.

The same personnel were tested upon arrival. Anyone testing positive would quarantine until confirmed negative. Otherwise teams were tested every other day while participating on-site.

The Wolfpack haven’t played since beating Vanderbilt, 1-0, on Monday. On Thursday, in an interview with the News & Observer, NC State coach Elliott Avent said players were instructed to rest, outside of practices, during the days off. But he admitted with so many family and friends around his players weren’t likely to comply.

“I hope everybody has used it as I have, for rest,” Avent said Thursday. “They were instructed. But these are young guys who are starstruck with this city and this pageantry that goes along with Omaha. So they have lots of family here. This isn’t just mom and dad anymore. It’s aunts and uncles and best friends and maybe high school coaches. So they have people tugging at them so I’m sure they’ve been out a little more than I have. Except for practice, I haven’t left the confines of my hotel room.”

