Who’s got next? NC State finally knows which team it will face in the Super Regional

NC State pitcher Evan Justice, middle, celebrates during the Wolfpack’s win over Pitt on Thursday.

N.C. State won, celebrated and waited.

Now they can focus on the next opponent. After winning the Ruston Regional over the weekend, defeating Louisiana Tech, 14-7, to close out an undefeated weekend, the Pack found out who it will be playing in the Super Regional.

N.C. State (33-17) will take on No. 1 overall seed Arkansas in a Super Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Wolfpack will be making its fifth trip to the Super Regional round, and its first trip since the 2013 season.

Arkansas was pushed to a decisive game by Nebraska, and the teams were deadlocked 2-2 in the eighth inning before the Razorbacks put up a four-spot — all with two outs — in the bottom of the penultimate inning to earn a 6-2 win.

The Super Regional will be held in Fayetteville from June 11-14, and will be a three-game series.

After coming up short in previous years, with some heartbreaking losses, Wolfpack skipper Elliott Avent talked about this current team not dwelling on past N.C. State results.

“This group knows nothing about that,” Avent said after the win over the Bulldogs on Sunday. “They just know who they are and what they are trying to do.”

Avent expressed his confidence in this team, even when they were 1-8 in conference play, and knows they can compete with anyone moving forward.

“To be down to the final 16 teams,” Avent said. “At the end of the day, it is amazing.”