Here’s the 2021 ACC baseball tournament schedule and how to watch the games this week

Seventh-ranked Notre Dame is the No. 1 seed in the field of 12 ACC teams vying for a guaranteed NCAA tournament berth in the ACC Baseball Championship this week at Truist Field in Charlotte.

The ACC teams that qualified for the conference tournament have been divided into four pools and will play three round-robin games, Tuesday through Friday.

▪ Pool A teams are Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

▪ Pool B has Georgia Tech, Louisville and Clemson.

▪ Pool C is N.C. State, North Carolina and Pitt.

▪ Pool D is Miami, Florida State and Duke.

Games are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

The first game begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday when seventh-seeded Louisville faces No. 11 Clemson. UNC’s first game is also Tuesday against Pitt at 7 p.m. Duke plays Miami Wednesday and N.C. State plays Pitt on Thursday.

The four pool winners advance to the semifinals, set for 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The championship is set for noon Sunday.

The ACC announced last week it will operate the tournament this week at full seating capacity; Truist Field holds 10,200. The baseball tournament will be the first ACC championship event to operate at full spectator capacity since the pandemic was first reported in North Carolina in March 2019.

Charlotte had been scheduled to host the ACC baseball tournament a year ago, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available online or by calling the Charlotte Knights ticket office at 704-274-8282.

Tuesday’s games

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Virginia, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday

ACC Championship, noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)