Boo Corrigan, NC State athletic director, gets a contract extension. Here’s what it says.

The North Carolina State Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan on Friday afternoon.

Corrigan, who took over for Debbie Yow in May 2019, got a new deal that will run through April 30, 2026.

In April 2019. Corrigan signed a five-year deal worth $1.05 million per year. Prior to N.C. State, Corrigan was the A.D. at Army West Point.

“Boo has provided exceptional vision and leadership for NC State Athletics since joining the Wolfpack two years ago,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. “The Board’s action reflects NC State’s commitment to build on a period of tremendous progress, and ensure that our program is well-positioned to continue helping student-athletes achieve at the highest levels on and off the field.”

In the last year alone, 10 N.C. State athletic programs finished in the top 25, with five finishing in the top 10. Wolfpack athletes had a combined grade-point average of 3.31 for the fall and 23 teams had team GPAs of 3.0 or better.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Woodson and the Board of Trustees for their continued support and for providing this incredible opportunity,” Corrigan said in a statement. “NC State and the surrounding community has been so welcoming to Kristen and I, and we want to thank our coaches, staff, student-athletes and the many members of Wolfpack Nation for all they do to make our University so special. We have significant momentum and we are excited for the future of NC State Athletics.”

Last month the Centennial Authority announced that Carter-Finley Stadium’s concourse would be upgraded ahead of the football season this fall. Corrigan was also recently named as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and started his term this spring.