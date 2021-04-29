ACC

Here’s why noted Gamecock fan Darius Rucker was at Trevor Lawrence’s draft party

Diehard South Carolina fan Darius Rucker put his love for the Gamecocks to the side for one night.

Rucker was one of the 60 friends and family members attending a draft party in Seneca for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was taken No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Social media — and especially Gamecock fans, was abuzz when Rucker was shown on the TV broadcast.

Relax, Gamecocks fans. Rucker isn’t switching allegiance to Clemson. He’s part of the MGC Sports Agency that represents Lawrence, helping get their athletes acclimated to money and fame.

Rucker — now a country music star — is also part of the Hootie & The Blowfish band that formed when the members were students at the University of South Carolina in the 1980s, and cut its teeth in Columbia playing gigs at frat houses and bars in Five Points. All the Hootie members are known for their Gamecock fandom.

