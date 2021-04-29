Ex-NC State coach Mark Gottfried and his staff placed on leave at Cal State Northridge

In this 2019 file photo, Cal State Northridge head coach Mark Gottfried watches during the team’s game against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. AP

Mark Gottfried, the former N.C. State basketball coach, was placed on leave at Cal State Northridge, where he’s been the head coach since 2018, according to the school.

Cal State Northridge issued a statement on Thursday saying that Gottfried and his entire staff were placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation of potential rules violations within the men’s basketball program.

The university issued a statement from athletic director Michael Izzi:

“Upon learning of potential rules violations within our men’s basketball program, I directed an immediate review and have placed our men’s basketball coaching staff on paid administrative leave while we complete this internal review. Our focus will be on the welfare of our student-athletes and ensuring their academic, athletic and personal success. CSUN does not comment on specific employee issues and cannot elaborate further about the nature of the potential violations while the review is underway. However, CSUN is committed to ensuring full compliance with all university and NCAA regulations while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and institutional responsibility.”

Gottfried coached the Wolfpack for six seasons before being fired in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.