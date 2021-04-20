Zion Williamson now has a signature shoe. Here’s when you can get a pair of Zion 1s.

Less than two seasons into his NBA career, Zion Williamson’s signature shoe is hitting the market.

Nike’s Jordan Brand released a video Tuesday on social media showing the former Duke star’s new shoe that will go on sale Friday around the country.

The shoe became available Tuesday on a limited basis at the Nike community store in Elmwood, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans where Williamson plays for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

“From the time he was in high school, Zion keeps you right on the edge of your seat,” Howard “H” White, vice president of Jordan Brand affairs, said in a statement released by Nike. “You know that anything can happen. It’s like looking at a famous painting. No one’s really arguing about how special it is. All you can do is be in awe at what he does.”

The Zion 1 shoe will have four colors, with the Gen Zion black and white model available first.

“The black and white colorway is important to me,” Williamson said in a Nike statement. “Growing up, I was taught that your home base is your foundation. Whether it’s your family or your brothers, you need a solid base to start from and that’s what the white and black colorway represents for me. If you can master the simple things, your potential is limitless.”

The shoe’s retail price is $120 for adult sizes, $90 for youth sizes and $50 for infant or toddler sizes, per the Nike online store. An accompanying clothing line will also be available.

ZNA, Noah and Marion shoe styles

The other styles are titled ZNA, Noah and Marion. Noah is named for Zion’s younger brother, who appears in a video clip promoting the shoe. Marion is named for the South Carolina town where Williamson grew up.

The ZNA colorway will be available May 5. It is purple, blue and orange.

The Noah will be available May 19. It is a multi-color shoe that features drawings and doodles inspired by Noah’s visits to Nike headquarters during the design process.

The Marion, a maroon, pink, gray and white shoe that Nike officials say is designed to represent “the place that made him who he is today and where he learned family, friendship and hard work”, will be available May 26.

So excited to show the world what we’ve been up to @jumpman23.



The Zion 1.



Let’s Dance! pic.twitter.com/hglXh7JGpe — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 20, 2021

“I remember talking to Zion once when he was close to the draft, when he said that he needed to go back to class,” White said in a statement. “He said that he was in the middle of a few projects with his classmates and that they depended on him. He couldn’t leave them hanging. Boy, that sounds a lot like the Black Cat, doesn’t it? We all have a responsibility to a certain standard. When a mountain of a man stands with the common man, that’s when phenomenal things happen.”

A sprained knee from a blown-out Nike

The 6-7 Williamson played one season at Duke in 2018-19, winning ACC player of the year honors and being named a first-team, all-American. He averaged 22.6 points per game, despite missing all of five games and most of a six due to a sprained knee he suffered when his Nike shoe ruptured during a game against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

He returned for the ACC tournament, leading Duke to the ACC championship and a NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearance.

He declared for the NBA Draft in April 2019 and the Pelicans, after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, selected him with the first overall pick. He signed a seven-year, $75 million endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

After averaging 22.5 points per game in 24 games as a rookie last season, Williamson has averaged 26.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 52 games this season. He made his first all-star team, starting the game in March.