How NC State players — including quarterback Devin Leary — fared at the spring game

By the second half most of the starters were done for the day, but Dave Doeren had seen plenty of them already.

The Red team, made up mostly of players expected to be in the two-deep, defeated the White team 37-17 in the N.C. State spring game on Saturday.

Wolfpack fans got their first look at Devin Leary since last October when he went out with a season-ending injury against Duke. In one half of action, Leary completed 12 of 23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Leary’s first completion, after starting 0-for-4, was a 58-yard touchdown pass to Devin Carter on the second drive of the day for the Red team. Carter had quite the performance on his birthday, snagging in five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. One of his receptions came from fellow wide receiver Thayer Thomas, who completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to a diving Carter in the back of the endzone.

Thomas throwing touchdowns has become part of the norm at N.C. State. What the fans really came to see was how Leary looked after surgery.

He did throw one interception — to Nicholas Treco — in the second quarter, but that was his only big mistake of the day.

Leary ended the next drive with three straight completions to Thomas, the final pass covering nine yards for a touchdown that put the Red team ahead 27-10. Collin Smith added a 26-yard field goal before the half to give the Red team a 30-10 advantage.

With running backs Ricky Person, Jr. and Bam Knight out for the spring, it gave Doeren a closer look at his reserves. Person and Knight combined for 290 of the teams 433 carries in 2020. Jordan Houston, who was available for the spring game, rushed 10 times for 89 yards and one touchdown, but left the field on a cart after injuring his leg at the end of a 40-yard gain.

The bulk of the carries went to redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms, III and Demarcus Jones, II. Neither player got a carry last season, getting all of their snaps on special teams. Jones, who played a nearby Wake Forest, was just put on scholarship this off season.

New quarterbacks

With Bailey Hockman, who took over for Leary last season, now playing at Middle Tennessee State, all eyes were on the guys now vying for a backup spot.

The logical choice would be Finley, the freshman who got in for one game a year ago. Finley, who started for the White team, had his day get off to a less than ideal start. On his first snap, Finley handed off to Jones, who was immediately taken down in the backfield. The defender, Tanner Ingle, clipped Finley’s leg. Finley had to be helped off the field and true freshman Aaron McLaughlin was thrust into action.

McLaughlin, a four-star recruit who enrolled in January, didn’t complete a pass in the first half (0-3) and threw a pick-six to another true freshman, Caden Fordham, in the third quarter.

Finley took over for the Red team in the second half, and looked like he settled down behind a more experienced offensive line.