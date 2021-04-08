Former five-star guard joining NC State women’s basketball team as a transfer

The transfer portal has been good to N.C. State’s women’s basketball program once again.

Last year, the portal brought Raina Perez to coach Wes Moore. Thursday, Moore and the Pack landed a former five-star recruit out of the SEC.

Madison Hayes, a 6-foot guard from Chattanooga, Tenn., officially announced she would be transferring to N.C. State. Hayes posted the news on Twitter.

Hayes started nine games for the Bulldogs, averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season and was named to the SEC All-freshman team.

“Madison Hayes is a player that excels in all three phases of the game,” Moore said in a statement. “Offensively, she can get to the rim as well as knock down the three. Defensively, her combination of strength and quickness allows her to be a lockdown defender. These same attributes make her a relentless rebounder on both ends of the court. We’re excited to add the talent and toughness of Madison to the NC State program.”

As a senior at East Hamilton High, Hayes was named the 2020 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and was a McDonald’s All-American. She averaged 25.9 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and three assists in her final prep year. She was named the 2019 USA Today Tennessee Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 25.2 ppg and 12 rebounds.

The Wolfpack will return all five starters from last season’s ACC tournament title team, plus top reserve Jada Boyd, who was the ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year. Boyd was also named to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Mercado Region All-Tournament Team.

Earlier this week, seniors Perez, Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones announced they will be returning for an extra year. Even with four players (Jada Rice, Elle Sutphin, Dontavia Waggoner and Rebecca Demeke) transferring out, Moore still returns his top eight scorers from last season. The incoming freshman class includes Aziaha James (5-9 guard), Sophie Hart (6-5 post) and Jessica Timmons (5-8 guard).