New UNC coach Hubert Davis receives high praise from rival coach in the Triangle

The news hadn’t been out long, but LeVelle Moton was more than ready to welcome another brother into the fraternity.

With the news that Hubert Davis would replace Roy Williams as the next men’s basketball coach at North Carolina, that means that three of the four Division I programs in the Triangle have a black man as the head coach. Davis becomes the first black men’s basketball coach at UNC.

That’s progress in itself, but once you get past the historical content of hiring Davis, Moton, the longtime coach at North Carolina Central, feels the Tar Heels’ administration made the right hire.

“I think it’s commitment to the university, not to just hire a Black face, but someone who is extremely qualified,” Moton told The News & Observer. “I think it’s always important to keep that in mind.”

Davis, 50, spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach under Williams, returning to Chapel Hill, where he played under Dean Smith from 1988-92. Prior to returning to the bench, Davis spent some time at ESPN as a college basketball analyst. His previous coaching experience includes leading the UNC JV program.

But Carolina, known for wanting to always keep it in the family, felt strongly enough about making Davis the next coach that the hire was announced four days after Williams suddenly retired.

Moton, who has known Davis since 1990, and has close connections with several former UNC players, felt Davis is the right person to bridge the generation Carolina gap.

“He’s one of the few in the Carolina family who could connect the previous players and the current players because he played for Coach (Dean) Smith and he coached under Roy Williams,” Moton, cousin of 1993 NCAA finals most outstanding player Donald Williams, said. “That political navigation is strong and empowering within itself. That’s bigger than everything else. To keep that family tree happy and together and engaged, that takes a strong, strong individual. Roy was incredible at it, I think Hubert will be great at it as well.”

As news spread throughout the Triangle, coaches on all levels agreed with Moton that keeping it in the family will benefit UNC.

“Coach Davis is going to do a great job,” Leesville Road High School coach Russ Frazier told the N&O. “He will keep the Carolina traditions going that make it so special to play there.”

Just be himself

Moton was close with Roy Williams and, as the first cousin of Donald Williams, he’s spent plenty of time around the UNC program.

That’s where he first met Davis, who he said was like a big brother to Donald Williams. Fast forward 30 years and Moton got to know Davis better in the coaching profession.

He’s seen Davis “get after it” as the JV coach, and has no worries that he’ll handle the Xs and Os parts of coaching. Now it’s about managing personalities, which he’s confident Davis can do. He also realizes on the recruiting trail, Davis can play a card that Williams never could.

“Roy Williams didn’t play professional basketball, Hubert Davis did,” Moton said. “So he has some strengths and he can add some value to that program that other coaches didn’t necessarily have.”

Davis played 12 seasons in the NBA and is third all-time in 3-point shooting percentage. His connection to the NBA and ability to connect with new recruits, as well as past Carolina players, makes him unique. Even under the cloud of following a legend in Williams, Moton feels Davis will succeed if he keeps one thing in mind.

“He can’t be Roy Williams, he has to be Hubert Davis,” Moton said. “He just has to understand that you are you and you have to use your greatest ability and your and your number one superpower is being Hubert Davis.”