UNC meeting to approve hiring of its next basketball coach

Update: UNC will hire Hubert Davis as its next coach.

The UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees will meet at 3 p.m. today to approve the hiring of the school’s next head men’s basketball coach, The News & Observer has confirmed.

UNC sent out an email at 2:16 p.m. announcing the emergency board meeting to “review the terms and conditions of a prospective employment contract and to consider prospective employment.” The News & Observer has confirmed that this will be for the basketball coach.

The meeting will take place in a closed session.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told The N&O on Sunday night that the “search is progressing and my next comments will be about the new coach.” The N&O also confirmed that coaches interviewed for the job included Steve Robinson and Hubert Davis, who were assistants under Roy Williams, Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Monmouth head coach King Rice and UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller.

Williams, 70, retired April 1 after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

