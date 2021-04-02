ACC

It’s official: Nate James leaving Duke basketball to become Austin Peay head coach

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and assistant Nate James react to a foul called against Duke during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Duke basketball program is losing an important coach.

Associate Nate James is leaving Duke to become the new head coach at Austin Peay University, it was announced Friday by the Governors. He replaces Matt Figger, who left Austin Peay to take the job at Texas-Rio Grande Valey.

James’ hiring came as no surprise. Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison is a former assistant athletic director at Duke, and James has the right credentials and basketball pedigree for his first head coaching job.

James, 43, played for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski and was a member of the 2001 national championship team. He first joined Krzyzewski’s staff in 2007 as a strength and conditioning coach, then became an assistant coach and was named associate head coach following the 2017-18 season.

James’ departure comes at a time when the basketball landscape is ever-changing. Duke, with players entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving to pursue an NBA career.

James, who played professionally overseas before returning to Duke, was a part of five NCAA titles with the Blue Devils. He was instrumental in the development of Duke players such as Jabari Parker, Marvin Bagley III and Zion Williamson.

James takes over a program that was 14-13 this past season, going 10-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Figgers was 76-51 overall and 49-25 in conference games.

The Governors are set to move into a new arena, the Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Events Center, in fall 2022.

