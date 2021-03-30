Former NC State basketball starter will leave team and transfer to new school

N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) drives between Pittsburgh’s Nike Sibande (22) and William Jeffress (24) during the second half of N.C. State’s 65-62 victory over Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Braxton Beverly will be continuing his college basketball career. But it won’t be at N.C. State.

Beverly is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, but he’ll finish his career at Eastern Kentucky. At EKU he will play for former Wolfpack assistant coach A.W. Hamilton, who coached at N.C. State from 2017-18.

The Hazard, Kentucky, native posted a message on his Instagram account officially announcing his transfer.

“Coming to NC State was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” Beverly wrote. “The last four years have been incredible.”

Beverly will complete his undergraduate degree at N.C. State in May and finish his playing career in his home state.

“I look forward to going home and playing in front of a community that has done so much for me,” Beverly posted. “Thank you, #WPN for everything. I’ll always be part of the Pack!”

Beverly arrived in Raleigh after a brief stint at Ohio State. He started 26 games as a true freshman and 29 as a sophomore. Injuries to his back and hips slowed Beverly down the last two seasons. He missed N.C. State’s season-ending loss to Colorado State in the NIT after getting a concussion in practice.

He started 15 games during the 2020-21 season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.6 assists per game. Beverly was just the fifth player in school history to make 200 career threes (218) and was a career 37% 3-point shooter.

During his senior year, Beverly scored a season-high 14 points against Pittsburgh on Feb. 28 during the Pack’s five-game winning streak. In his final game in an N.C. State uniform scored seven points in 31 minutes versus Davidson in the opening round of the NIT. Beverly scored a career-high 23 points versus Detroit -Mercy in November of 2019. Beverly hit 136 three-pointers through his freshman and sophomore seasons, the most by any N.C. State player through their sophomore season.