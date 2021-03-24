UNC freshman Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA draft

North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) scores on Florida State’ Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina freshman forward Day’Ron Sharpe announced through his social media accounts that he has decided to enter the 2021 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11 native of Greenville, N.C., nearly led the team in rebounding with 7.6 boards per game, despite playing just 19.8 minutes per game. Sharpe was especially effective on the offensive boards, where he led the nation in offensive rebounding percentage (18.3) according to Kenpom.com.

Sharpe wrote on a post he shared on Instagram and Twitter: “I feel that I’m now ready for the next level. I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason for me to stop now!...This is only the beginning of a dream i have worked so hard to accomplish. With that being said, I will be declaring for the NBA draft with high hopes for the support of my Carolina family. Once a Tar Heel, always a Tar Heel!”

Sharpe, who averaged 9.5 points per game, is being projected by many as a first round pick. The Athletic has him being taken 19th overall by the Boston Celtics.

He played in all 29 games for the Tar Heels this season and started four times. Sharpe’s decision leaves Carolina’s frontcourt, which was the strength of its team last season, with a big void considering 7-foot-1 freshman center Walker Kessler announced he would enter the transfer portal on Monday.