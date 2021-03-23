Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

UNC8.SP.013107.RTW--Chapel Hill, N.C.-- UNCÕs Danny Green (14) passes the ball to a teammate after stealing it from MiamiÕs Keaton Copeland (44) during the second half of play of play on Wednesday January 31, 2007 in the Smith Center. Staff photo by Robert Willett/The News & Observer Staff Photo by Robert Willett

Danny Green, who played on North Carolina’s 2009 national championship team, is giving $1 million toward endowing a men’s basketball scholarship, the school announced Tuesday.

Green starred for the Tar Heels from 2005-09 and is in his 12th NBA season, currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Along with Roy and Wanda Williams’ gift announced earlier this month, it marks the second endowed scholarship for men’s basketball.

“It’s a great way for me to honor something that I’m very passionate about,” Green told GoHeels.com. “It was an easy decision for me, because if I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I? Carolina is in my blood and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

Green played in a record 123 wins for Carolina and is the only Tar Heel with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals. He’s also on a short list with Michael Jordan and James Worthy of former UNC players who have both a national title and a NBA championship. Green now has three NBA titles: one each from San Antonio, Toronto and last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Danny Green loves this University just like Roy Williams does, and I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who loves the University more than I do,” Williams said in a statement. “To have one of my players say I want to be part of this was emotional. It’s hard to even talk about. It makes me feel like someone else believes in this place the same way that Roy and Wanda Williams do and that means so much to me.”