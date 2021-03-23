NC State and South Florida live blog: Pack up one over Bulls after opening quarter

N.C. State (21-2) takes on South Florida (19-3) in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Bulls, the No. 8 seed, defeated Washington State in the opening round, 57-53. The No. 1 seed Wolfpack defeated North Carolina A&T, 79-58. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 19, South Florida 18

The Bulls struggled from the field, but their three-point shooting made things interesting as South Florida closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run.

The Bulls hit just as many 3s (5) as field goals and they kept them in the game. N.C. State led by as many as eight, but South Florida kept firing away, connecting on 50 percent of their three-point shot attempts.

Pregame notes

This is the first meeting between N.C. State and South Florida. Wolfpack senior forward Kayla Jones missed the entire second half versus the Aggies and her status is unknown versus the Bulls. Jada Boyd is listed in the pregame notes in the starting lineup, along with senior guards Raina Perez and Kai Clutchfield, along with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner and junior center Elissa Cunane.