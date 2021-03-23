Decision days near for two Clemson defensive recruiting targets

A pair of defensive prospects high on Clemson’s recruiting board are set to make their commitment announcements this week.

Safety Malaki Starks (6-2, 190) of Jefferson, Georgia will hold a ceremony at the town’s civic center Thursday at 6 p.m. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.

Linebacker Jalon Walker (6-2, 220) of Salisbury, North Carolina is set to announce Sunday with a final group of Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.

Starks said he has not yet made a decision, but Clemson has made a strong impression on him with safeties coach Mickey Conn doing the bulk of the recruiting.

“I’m still thinking things over. I’m not sure yet, honestly,” Starks said. “I’m talking with Clemson almost every other day. I’m talking with coach Mickey Conn. He’s telling me he’s only taking one safety in my class and he wants me to be his guy. Coach Conn is a really good man. He also wants me to return some kicks.”

Starks has taken four or five virtual visits with Clemson, and with the other contenders as well. He feels he has been able to get a good sense of what the Clemson program under Dabo Swinney is about.

“The thing that sticks out to me is their culture they have there,” Starks said. “I haven’t been but that’s what I’ve seen on all my virtual visits and watching videos. I can see myself at Clemson.”

Starks said the decision between the three schools will just come down to a personal decision for him.

“I’ll do what’s best for me and my family,” Starks said. “It’s a hard decision because all three are really good schools, but at the end of the day I can only pick one. I’ve just got to do what’s best for me.”

Starks said he will not notify any schools before he makes his decision, which he will do by putting on the cap of the winning program.

Clemson recruiting notes

▪ Hilton Head LB Jaylen Sneed took visits to Tennessee and Notre Dame over the last few days.

▪ Basketball guard Lucas Taylor (6-6) of Wake Forest, North Carolina announced Monday night on Twitter he had received a release from his letter of intent with Clemson and intends to sign with another program. Taylor committed to Clemson last October choosing the Tigers over Marquette, Wisconsin, Davidson and Cincinnati.