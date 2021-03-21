NC State and North Carolina A&T live blog: Aggies and Wolfpack square off in NCAA opening round

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with the team during a timeout in the second half of N.C. State’s 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (20-2) takes on North Carolina A&T (14-2) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. It’s the fifth tournament appearance under head coach Wes Moore. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes: Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between the Aggies and Wolfpack. N.C. State is 9-0 versus N.C. A&T. Expected starters for the Pack: Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield, forwards Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner and center Elissa Cunane. Earlier this week Cunane was named to the AP All-America second team. Brown-Turner was an honorable mention selection.