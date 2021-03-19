Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Leaky Black, left, drives in against Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis (1) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. AP

North Carolina takes on Wisconsin with a tip time of 7:10 p.m., Friday in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. The matchup will likely come down to which team can establish its own pace. Tar Heels (18-10) would like to play fast. The Badgers would like to keep it slow. UNC is 3-1 against Wisconsin with each game coming during coach Roy Williams’ tenure. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Heels trail at halftime

Wisconsin’s Brad Davidson has 16 points including two of their six 3-pointers to build a 40-24 advantage over UNC at halftime.

Carolina’s shooting just 31 percent from the field and hasn’t come close to getting its average of 41 percent of its missed shots. Wisconsin put an emphasis on limiting the Heels on the offensive boards and so far has held them to just three.

UNC sophomore forward Armando Bacot, who leads the team in scoring average, was 0-for-1 and scoreless in the first half. Garrison Brooks hasn’t done much better, going 1-for-7 with just three points.

Both Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love lead the Heels with five points each.

Badgers forge ahead

The Tar Heels have trailed Wisconsin for most of the game so far, thanks in part to the slow pace of the game that favors the Badgers.

UNC erased a six-point deficit with contributions from its bench to tie the game at 16. R.J. Davis made a 3-pointer in transition after a Day’Ron Sharpe block. Anthony Harris got a layup on a baseline in-bounds pass. And Sharpe tied it with a spin move and layup.

But after tying it, the Heels either took bad shots or just missed badly, as the Badgers jumped back in front 22-18 with 6:42 left.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Wisconsin: Dmitrik Trice, Brad Davidson, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Nate, Ruevers.