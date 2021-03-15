No. 3 NC State gets top seed in NCAA tournament

N.C. State knew the when and the where, now the Wolfpack knows the who.

The 2021 NCAA tournament women’s brackets were released Monday and N.C. State will take on North Carolina A&T (14-2) at 4 p.m. on Sunday in San Antonio, TX.

The Wolfpack (20-2) was selected as a No. 1 seed. The Pack and Aggies met last season in Raleigh, with N.C. State winning 80-44.

Wes Moore has led the Wolfpack to two consecutive Sweet 16 births (2018, 2019) since taking over as head coach prior to the 2013-14 season. This is the sixth trip to the NCAA tournament for N.C. State under Moore, and Moore’s 21st trip overall to the NCAA tournament as a head coach.

The final Associated Press Top 25 standings were released on Monday and N.C. State finished No. 3 in the country. The current squad is tied with the 1977-78 team with the best final AP ranking in school history.

That makes three straight seasons the Pack has finished ranked in the AP Top 10, a first for N.C. State women’s basketball. The Wolfpack spent the final 15 weeks of the season ranked in the top five, the longest streak in school history.

The Pack spent three weeks of the 2020-21 campaign at No. 2, tying as the best AP Top 25 ranking in program history. This season marked NC State’s first time ranked second since week seven of the 1990-91 campaign.

State is the top seed in the Mercado Region.

