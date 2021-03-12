Virginia joins Duke in exiting ACC tournament early due to COVID-19

Virginia is joining Duke in seeing its ACC tournament ended by COVID-19.

The top-seeded Cavaliers discovered a positive case among their program and the Virginia-Georgia Tech semifinal game scheduled for Friday night is canceled.

Georgia Tech advances to Saturday’s ACC championship game.

No. 6 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Florida State will play Friday night at 8:30 p.m. to determine who plays Georgia Tech in the title game.

Virginia’s withdrawal from the ACC tournament comes one day after Duke ended its season due to one positive test in its basketball program.

The Blue Devils (13-11) were scheduled to play Florida State in a Thursday night quarterfinal game. But, because of the positive test with a walk-on player and subsequent contact tracing that would have left more players unavailable to play, the Blue Devils ended their season.

Duke had yet to build a strong enough resume to earn an NCAA tournament at-large berth.

That’s not the case for Virginia (18-6) and Friday’s announcement of the positive case puts the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament appearance in jeopardy. The NCAA requires seven consecutive days of negative tests before a team arrives in Indianapolis to play.

First round games are scheduled to begin on March 19.

This is a developing story and will be updated