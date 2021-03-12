ACC tournament: Bracket, betting odds and how to watch UNC-Florida State semifinal game

The latest from the ACC tournament in Greensboro, where we have journalists from The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer on site and working remotely to bring you news, analysis, opinion, photos, videos and much more.

This story will continue to update throughout the day.

COVID-19 knocks out Virginia

A positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing caused No. 1 seed Virginia to end its ACC tournament run and puts the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament availability in jeopardy.

Virginia’s semifinal game with Georgia Tech, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, is canceled. Georgia Tech advances to Saturday night’s 8:30 p.m. ACC tournament championship game.

How to watch ACC tournament semifinal

ESPN, available on all major cable, satellite and streaming services. will televise Friday’s lone semifinal game after the Virginia-Georgia Tech cancellation.



ACC tournament betting odds

According to Covers.com, Florida State is the betting favorite to advance into Saturday’s championship game.

The Florida State-UNC game opened with the Seminoles as a 2-point favorite over the Tar Heels and the line moved to 2.5. The over-under for the game is 150.5

ACC tournament schedule and scores

Tuesday’s first round

No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pitt 73

No. 10 Duke 86, No. 15 Boston College 51

No. 11 Notre Dame 80, No. 14 Wake Forest 77

Wednesday’s second round

No. 8 Syracuse 89, No. 9 NC State 68

No. 13 Miami 67, No. 5 Clemson 64

No. 10 Duke 70, No. 7 Louisville 56

No. 6 North Carolina 101, Notre Dame, 59

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia 72 vs. Syracuse 69

No. 4 Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

No. 2 Florida State beats No. 10 Duke by forfeit

No. 6 UNC 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73

Friday’s semifinals

Georgia Tech def. Virginia by forfeit, ESPN or ESPN2

No 2 Florida State vs. No. 6 UNC, 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday’s championship

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State-UNC winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN