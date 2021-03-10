ACC basketball tournament live updates: UNC vs. Notre Dame

North Carolina takes on Notre Dame at 9 p.m., Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels (16-9) are playing as a six seed for only the second time in tournament history. It proved to be a pretty good seeding the last time, as they advanced to the 2018 championship game before losing to Virginia. The No. 11 seed Irish (11-14) beat No. 14 Wake Forest on Tuesday on a last-second 3-pointer from Trey Wertz. Carolina won the only regular season meeting between the teams, 66-65 on a basket with less than 10 seconds left by Leaky Black. The winner of UNC-Notre Dame will advance to face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Heels frontcourt leading the way

The Heels lead 31-18 with 7:25 left in the first half.

Day’Ron Sharpe picked up where he left off in the Jan. 2 meeting against the Irish, when he scored a season-high 25 points. The freshman forward had six of the Heels first nine points and accounted for four of their first seven rebounds. Sharpe currently has eight points.

The Heels enjoyed a plus-23 rebounding margin in their regular season win over Notre Dame. And they’re taking full advantage of their size against the Irish. Carolina has already scored 13 second chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.

UNC forward Armando Bacot also has nine points on 4-for-5 shooting.

Brooks out?

UNC forward Garrison Brooks twisted his left ankle in the regular season finale against Duke when he came down on Matthew Hurt’s foot after making a jumper. Brooks is dressed out and official word from UNC is he’s not being ruled out for the game. But he’s not participating in warmups although he is dressed out.

Starting lineups

UNC replaced Brooks in the starting lineup with freshman Day’Ron Sharpe, who had 25 points against the Irish in the Tar Heels’ 66-65 regular season win. Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot joining Sharpe in the starting lineup.

Notre Dame starters: Trey Wertz, Prentiss Hubb, Nikola Djogo, Juwan Durham, Nate Laszewski.

Starting lineup