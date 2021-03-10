Clemson makes early exit at ACC tournament as Miami holds on late for win

Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) and Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Clemson’s trip to Greensboro, North Carolina for the ACC tournament was short-lived.

The Tigers fell to Miami 67-64 Wednesday afternoon, as a late rally came up just short. Clemson had the ball down 65-64 with 14 seconds left, but Nick Honor’s floater was off the mark.

Miami’s Isaiah Wong was fouled moments later and made both free throws with two seconds remaining. Clemson’s ensuing inbounds pass was stolen.

Clemson, a No. 5 see in the ACC tournament, led by nine midway through the first half and was ahead 36-32 at halftime, but the Tigers were outscored by seven in the second half.

No. 13 seed Miami advances to face No. 4 seed Georgia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers must now wait until Sunday to learn their NCAA tournament fate.

Clemson (16-7, 10-6) lost despite shooting better than 52% from 3-point range. The Tigers made 12 of 23 attempts from behind the arc, but were only 11 of 26 on two-point attempts. The Hurricanes (10-16, 4-15) shot 54% from the field.

Even with the loss, Clemson is in a good position for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers are currently projected to be a 7-seed by ESPN for the tournament, which will be played entirely in Indianapolis with the first games next weekend. Clemson sports an impressive 2020-21 resume that includes wins over No. 6 Alabama, No. 15 Florida State and No. 20 Purdue.

Next Clemson basketball game

Clemson will learn its NCAA tournament opponent when the 2021 bracket is revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.