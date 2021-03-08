ACC

Talking Preps: NC State coach Dave Doeren joins the show Monday night. How you can watch

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren is a special guest on Talking Preps Monday night at 8.

Doeren will talk all things Wolfpack.

Also on tap:

We’ll also discuss the football situation at Garinger High School, with former Wildcats athletic director Tony Huggins.

Hough QB Tad Hudson joins us for the Game Show and he’ll try to take down coach Greiner, who’s undefeated.

Chris will reveal three (yes 3) Sweet 16 polls. Grice’s Gems this week include the Lake Norman offensive line, Pine Lake Prep’s Vic Garrido and Austin Shaw, Richmond Senior receiver Tremel Jones and Hough kicker Nolan Hauser.

On his players of the week segment, “Grice’s Gems,” coach Grice will shout out lineman at Lake Norman, a receiver at Richmond Senior and a quarterback/receiver combo at Pine Lake Prep.

We’ve got six new “Fresh Faces:” Southern Durham’s Omari Smith, Lake Norman’s Tanner Schmidt, South Meck’s Panos Burgos, AL Brown’s Torren Wright, Myers Park RB Jacob Newman and Butler RB Davion Nelson.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service