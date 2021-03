ACC Watch NC State’s Raina Perez make game-winning basket March 07, 2021 02:57 PM

Watch as N.C. State's Raina Perez make what would be the game winning basket with two seconds left during N.C. State’s 56-54 victory over Louisville in the finals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021.