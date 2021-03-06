ACC
Live updates: UNC vs. Duke basketball
North Carolina takes on Duke at 6 p.m., Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (15-9, 9-6 ACC) are going for their second regular season sweep of Duke in the last three seasons. More importantly, a win would help solidify their NCAA tournament hopes. The Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8) need a win to keep their tournament bubble status from popping. They enter the game having lost two straight games in overtime. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.
